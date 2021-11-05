Turning much warmer this weekend

WSIL -- Another frosty, foggy, and freezing morning! Plan extra time to heat up a car or scrape a windshield if you're heading out this morning.
Friday afternoon will be beautiful! Tons of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s will make it a great day to go for a walk or take in the great fall colors.
A complete flip flop this weekend as winds turn back to the south, and temperatures bounce back into the low to mid 60s by Sunday.
No big weather impacts until at least the second half of next week.
REMINDER: Set back your clocks one hour Saturday night before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. This is also a great time to replace batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios.