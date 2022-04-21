Trace Adkins to perform at Marion Cultural and Civic Center on June 17

MARION (WSIL) -- Trace Adkins is coming to Marion and will perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on June 17 according to a post on the civic center's Facebook page.
The long time country artist is known for hits like "Ladies Love Country Boys", "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing", "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk", and "You're Gonna Miss This". A career that now spans parts of four decades, Adkins has charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard country music charts including three Number One hits.
Tickets will be on sale Tuesday April 26 at 10 a.m. at marionccc.com