"Tour de seven 5K" to be held in Hardin County

(WSIL) --The annual Fluorspar Festival is taking place this weekend in Rosiclare. One of the events is the "Tour De Seven 5K."
It's taking place at city park on Saturday October 1st at 7:30 am
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
The 5K course, which begins at City Park at the River in Rosiclare, is mostly paved, wheelchair and stroller accessible with varying inclines and declines throughout the route. Pets on a leash are welcome.
Hydration/first aid stations will be available.
Registration is $30 and day of registration begins at 7:00 a.m. followed by the Race at 8:00 a.m.
For more information contact the Southern Seven Health Department at southern7.org.