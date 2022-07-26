 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, dead at 77

  • Updated
  • 0

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as "The Beaver's" older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," died Tuesday, according to his agent. He was 77.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Frank Bilotta and Renee James, Dow's managers, announced in a statement. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all."

No cause of death was shared, but Dow revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Developing story...

