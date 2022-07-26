 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school

13-year-old Alena Analeigh has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

 D. Lacy Photography

A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

Alena Analeigh Wicker shared the news on Instagram with her more than 20,000 followers recently.

"I've worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams. Mama I made it," the teenager posted below a picture of her program acceptance letter.

She was accepted into the Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Heersink School of Medicine, the school confirmed in a statement to CNN.

The program is a partnership between the medical school and HBCU's across Alabama, and it provides early acceptance to the students who meet the requirements for acceptance and matriculation, according to their website.

Alena posted to Instagram that she graduated high school last year at the age of 12, and she has already accumulated a list of impressive accomplishments.

In an interview with the Washington Post, she said, "I'm still a normal 13-year-old."

But not quite. She's currently a student at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University earning two separate undergraduate degrees in biological sciences, according to the Washington Post.

And yet, how does she do it all at such a young age?

"I just have extremely good time management skills and I'm very disciplined," she told the Washington Post.

She also created "The Brown STEM Girl," to engage, empower and educate girls of color in STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to its website.

The Brown STEM Girl Foundation honors the legacy of Katherine Johnson, a trailblazer for African-American mathematicians at NASA.

Alena keeps the public updated on her journey, posting on her Instagram and Facebook page, where she expresses her love and passion for STEM, NASA and Legos.

Alena's mother told the Washington Post that she noticed her daughter's intellect since the science buff was a toddler.

"Alena was gifted," her mother, Daphne McQuarter, said. "It was just how she did things and how advanced she was. She was reading chapter books."

