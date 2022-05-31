Summer camps at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois at Marion and Carbondale locations

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois’ all day summer program begins Monday, June 6th.
The program runs through August 5th, Monday through Friday.
The summer camps will focus on gardening, healthy habits and how to explore the natural world.
The morning program -- Summer Brain Gain -- runs from 7:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Lunch is included. Fees for the program is $40.00 per week. They are limited to 1st graders through 8th grade.
The afternoon program is from 11:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. Lunch and a snack is included. The afternoon program will focus on healthy habits, STEM and team building.
Membership for both the morning and afternoon programs is required. The membership fee is $20.00 for kids kindergarten through 8th grade. It's $10.00 for high school youth per year. Membership is the only fee for the afternoon program.
Registration is available at the Carbondale location: 250 N. Springer Street and the Marion location: 2706 W. Main Street.
Below is a list of the summer programs:
June 6th – June 10th: Selecting the Environment: Reflection
June 13th – June 17th: Planting Seeds: Understanding our Foundation
June 20th – June 24th :Sprouts: Who Am I?
June 27th – July 1st : Watching It Grow: Curiosity
July 5th – July 8th: Nurture: Creating Healthy Habits
July 11th – July 15th: Harvest: Explore Your World
July 18th – July 22nd :Building the Recipes: Mindfulness
July 25th – July 29th: Let’s Get Cooking: Putting the Pieces Together
August 1st – Aug 5th: Sharing Our Bounty: Reaching our Dreams
You can also register by calling the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois at (618) 457-8877 EXT. 0011 or emailing dhaun@bgcsi.org