St. Louis Zoo releases new details on planned WildCare Park

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Zoo is giving the public several updates and unveiled renderings of some of the animals and proposed experiences at the planned WildCare Park.
The development of the park is estimated at $230 million, with funding from a variety of sources including philanthropy, external financing proceeds and cash reserves.
With a target public opening slated for 2027, animals will begin arriving at WildCare Park in 2023 for a pilot pasture.
Animals
Animals selected for WildCare Park are species that will thrive in Missouri's variable seasonal climate.
Animals will be all over the 425-acre property. The animals at the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center are endangered and are at risk of extinction in the wild.
The species selected for the safari areas are a mix of endangered and non-endangered species, although endangered species were given the highest priority during selection.
Some of the species selected for WildCare Park are currently present at the Zoo, but many of the species at WildCare Park will be different than the Zoo to offer guests the opportunity to see a diversity of species across both campuses.
While subject to change based on conservation needs, here is the initial list of animals that might call WildCare Park home:
- Giraffe
- Grevy's zebra
- Greater kudu
- Addax
- Bongo
- Roan antelope
- Somali wild ass
- Przewalski's horse
- Scimitar-horned oryx
- Waterbuck
- Nile lechwe
- Banteng
- Gazelle (various species)
- White rhino
- Eland
- Sable antelope
- Bactrian camel
- Ostrich
Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center
The Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center will be a dedicated facility to sustain endangered and threatened species.
The center includes 61 acres of secluded conservation area with pastures and barns to maintain and grow populations of endangered ungulates (hoofed mammals).
It will be home to six or more endangered species living in large 5- to 10-acre single-species pastures. The initial species that will live in this area are Grevy's zebra, addax, bongo, Przewalski's horse, roan antelope and Somali wild ass. Initially, there will be five modular, utilitarian barns in this area with up to 12 interconnected pastures of varying sizes.
Guest Experiences
While subject to change, here is the initial list of the guest experiences that will likely be at WildCare Park:
- Two 30-minute safaris from vehicles similar to the size of a school bus that seat 30-40 passengers. During the safaris, animal experts will share stories and describe the behaviors of the animals as well as the care they receive and the field conservation work done by conservationists through the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute. During both safaris, guests can learn what they can do to help save species from extinction and support wildlife.
- Woodland Safari – Guests can enjoy viewing animals within this 63-acre natural wooded habitat that is interspersed with grassy areas. The star of the Woodland Safari is the white rhino. A group of up to 10 white rhinos will have free range throughout Woodland Safari, living with approximately 30 other larger ungulates – for example, eland and sable antelope – and ostriches.
- Savanna Safari – This 101-acre pasture looks more like a traditional savanna with large grassy areas dotted with trees and includes several lakes and ponds. From a safari vehicle, guests can enjoy viewing approximately 100 animals, including a herd of up to 20 giraffes as well as ungulates like Grevy's zebra, banteng, greater kudu, scimitar-horned oryx, and waterbucks.
- Walking safari experience – This multiple-acre habitat will allow guests to have an immersive experience as they wander through the habitat on a path with animals all around them.
- A "zooseum" – This 5,000-8,000 square foot interactive indoor zoo-museum-science center that will use augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) as well as other technologies to help guests feel how animals experience the world.
- Nature adventure area – 60 acres of land geared toward families and children who can (re)discover nature surrounded by native Missouri wildlife flora and fauna.
- Safari observation tower – For a fee, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience by going 11 stories up in the air to take in 360-degree views of WildCare Park, the cityscape and the Missouri-Mississippi River Confluence.
- Premium safaris – For a fee, guests can take a guided tour with an animal expert in two ways.
- Board the back of an open-air truck that seats about 12 guests and go "off-road" for exciting up-close experiences with the animals. There would be opportunities to feed giraffes and other species from the truck as well as get a close up of the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center.
- Climb into a jeep that can seat four guests and spend a few hours experiencing educational interactions with WildCare Park animal care professionals, visit behind-the-scenes areas in pastures and barns, and more.
- Giraffe feeding – This unique animal experience will have guests at head height to giraffes. For a fee, guests can purchase browse or lettuce to offer to the giraffes getting up close to their 18-inch tongues.
- Glamping – Spend the night glamping – or glamorous camping – in one of 10 private luxury cabins. Guests can just relax or embark on a safari ride, take a nature hike, enjoy a meal and/or chat with animal care or research experts. Guests can even participate in an activity that is a positive action for wildlife – for example, building a bat house. The three-season cabins have incredible views into the Savanna Safari and will have their own full en suite bathrooms.
- Restaurant – Enjoy a delicious meal or sip on a beverage at the WildCare Park restaurant. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available. The outdoor seating has views looking into a conservation pasture.
- Event center – Book a special event at WildCare Park. The event center will accommodate smaller functions and large celebrations as there will be two ballrooms. Located in the center of WildCare Park, there will be breathtaking views of the Savanna Safari and incredible experiences, like giraffe feedings right off of the deck of the event center.
At this time, only St. Louis County residents will be able to experience WildCare Park admission-free as County voters passed Prop Z in 2018 to support the development and operations of WildCare Park while expanding educational programs for children and addressing aging infrastructure issues at the Zoo's century-old campus.
Included with admission are Woodland Safari, Savanna Safari, the walking safari, the nature adventure area, and the zooseum.
Admission prices for guests outside of St. Louis County as well as costs for the paid experiences and details pertaining to membership benefits will be shared at a later date.
Biodiversity Studies
Currently, there are eight areas of study: bats, birds, coyotes and foxes, invertebrates/pollinators, plants, reptiles, amphibians, and water quality of lakes and streams. Potential projects for community involvement include FrogWatch and City Nature Challenge trainings, invasive plant removal, litter cleanups, bird walks and other nature experiences.
Recently, an antenna was installed on the roof of one of the buildings on the property to collect critical information about bird, bat and insect migration for a collaborative international study.
For more information on WildCare Park, please visit stlzoo.org/wildcarepark.