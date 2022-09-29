Special Olympics Illinois Ducky Derby Dash Returns to Walker’s Bluff

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – The 2022 Ducky Derby Dash to benefit Special Olympics Illinois will be held on Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM at Walker’s Bluff.
Ducks are available for adoption for $5 online at www.duckyderbydash.com and in person the day of the event. Sales will close prior to the race or as supplies last.
Activities include a family festival, food truck, music, a live petting farm by Loving the Farm, balloon art from Balloons by Kimberly, and more. The winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 PM, and the event will end at 4:00 PM.
Special Olympics Illinois athlete Eric Baumann will serve as the 2022 Ducky Derby Dash ambassador, arriving on site in a helicopter courtesy of Black Diamond Aviation, where he will present the winning duck.
Eric is from Vienna, Illinois. He has been a Special Olympics Illinois athlete for more than 25 years and an Athlete Leader for more than 20. Eric participates in nine sports, including basketball, bocce, softball, snowshoeing, flag football, volleyball, and gymnastics.
Eric was a silver medalist and participated at the 2003 World Games in Ireland. More recently, this past June, he served as Team Illinois’ first athlete coach at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. Eric helped coach the flag football team to a gold medal.
In 2000, Eric began as a Global Messenger. He has also served two terms on the Special Olympics Illinois Board of Directors, as well as the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Planning Committee. He is employed at the Paul Simon Federal Building as an industrial engineer. Outside of work, Eric likes to play video games and spend time with his friends and family.
For more information and to adopt your ducks, please visit www.duckyderbydash.com.
If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.