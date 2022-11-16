SPAM introduces 'figgy pudding' flavor for the holidays

(CNN) -- Since pumpkin spice SPAM was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor.
Spam Figgy Pudding.
What is figgy pudding you ask? It's a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.
So, think SPAM with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
SPAM figgy pudding could be a nice additional to your holiday charcuterie board, at the very least it will be talker at your holiday party.
SPAM figgy pudding is available for purchase not for a limited time. You can find it on Amazon, or the Walmart or SPAM websites.