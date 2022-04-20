Southern Seven Health Dept. encourages you to use their wellness on wheels van

(WSIL) -- Southern Seven Health Department is encouraging you to visit their Wellness on Wheels.
The WOW van provides health services to residents in the lower seven counties.
Bobi Cavins, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator with Southern 7 Health Department says their services are either free or covered by most insurances. They hope the van will make healthcare more accessible.
They will be provide free NARCAN training, at-home colon cancer tests, and free blood pressure screenings.
Charged services include:
- Blood lead, hemoglobin, and cholesterol screenings
- STD tests
- HIV, Pregnancy, and TB skin tests
No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.
Coming WOW van clinics in April are:
- April 20 in Dongola from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM (to be held in the Downtown Parking Lot in front of the Village Hall)
- April 20 in Anna at SCC Anna Annex from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM
- April 27 at Hardin County School in Elizabethtown from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- April 27 at Potters Church in Cave-In-Rock from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM