 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern Illinois LGBTQ Fest to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month

  • 0
LGBTQ (Gay, Pride) Flag

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU and the Rainbow Café will host their first LGBTQ festival to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month.

They'll have several events from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 2nd.

There will be a LGBTQIA+ Ballroom Extravaganza to kick off the festivities at 7 pm on September 30th at the SIU Student Center Ballrooms. Members of the Shades Project St. Louis will host a Ballroom 101 workshop before attendees are invited to “walk” and vogue to a variety of categories as the crowd cheers them on.

Everyone of all ages are invited to attend this fun fundraising event. There is suggested donation of $ for SIU students and $7 for community members at the door.

On Saturday, October 1 st from noon to 5:00pm, Rainbow Café will kick off the first day of LBGTQIA+ History Month with live music, family friendly entertainment, vendors, food trucks and more in the Veteran Memorial Plaza located in downtown Carbondale.

Immediately following the festival at 5:00pm, attendees (21 and up) are invited to continue the celebration with a fun bar crawl to surrounding bars (Tres Hombres, Buckwater Brew Works, the Cellar, and PK’s). Later that evening, youth ages 13-18 are invited to attend a free youth after party at Gaia House starting at 7pm to enjoy karaoke, games, and snacks.

On Sunday, October 2 nd at 9:30am, the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale will provide an LGBTQ+ affirming service. All are invited to attend and refreshments are included.