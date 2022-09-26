Southern Illinois LGBTQ Fest to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU and the Rainbow Café will host their first LGBTQ festival to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month.
They'll have several events from Friday, September 30th through Sunday, October 2nd.
There will be a LGBTQIA+ Ballroom Extravaganza to kick off the festivities at 7 pm on September 30th at the SIU Student Center Ballrooms. Members of the Shades Project St. Louis will host a Ballroom 101 workshop before attendees are invited to “walk” and vogue to a variety of categories as the crowd cheers them on.
Everyone of all ages are invited to attend this fun fundraising event. There is suggested donation of $ for SIU students and $7 for community members at the door.
On Saturday, October 1 st from noon to 5:00pm, Rainbow Café will kick off the first day of LBGTQIA+ History Month with live music, family friendly entertainment, vendors, food trucks and more in the Veteran Memorial Plaza located in downtown Carbondale.
Immediately following the festival at 5:00pm, attendees (21 and up) are invited to continue the celebration with a fun bar crawl to surrounding bars (Tres Hombres, Buckwater Brew Works, the Cellar, and PK’s). Later that evening, youth ages 13-18 are invited to attend a free youth after party at Gaia House starting at 7pm to enjoy karaoke, games, and snacks.
On Sunday, October 2 nd at 9:30am, the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale will provide an LGBTQ+ affirming service. All are invited to attend and refreshments are included.