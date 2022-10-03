 Skip to main content
Southern 7 Health Dept. to host drive-thru flu clinics

(WSIL) -- Fall is and with it comes flu season.

A local health department is encouraging you to get your flu shot.

Starting Tuesday, the Southern 7 Health Department will hold several drive-thru flu clinics.

Those clinics will be at several areas throughout the Southern 7 counties through October.

Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine says, now more than ever it's important to get your flu shot. The shots are free -- and you don't need an appointment.

Rhine says all you need is your insurance card.

The first flu shot clinic will be at Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis -- Tuesday October 4th from 9 am until 3 pm.

The rest goes as follows:

October 5: Davie Street Parking Lot, Anna from 9 am to 3 pm

October 6: Vienna City Park from 9 am to 3 pm

October 11: Tamms City Park from 9 am to 3 pm

October 12: Golden Circle Senior Center, Elizabethtown 10 am to 3 pm

October 13: Southern 7 Health Clinic, Ullin 9 am to 3 pm

October 19: Golden Circle Senior Center, Golconda 10 am to 3 pm

November 2: Elizabeth Village Hall 10 am to 3 pm

Regular and High Dose Flu vaccines along with COVID-19 Booster vaccine will be offered. 

Those getting a shot are asked to wear clothing that does not restrict access to the upper arm.

For more information call Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them online at www.southern7.org 

