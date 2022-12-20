 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

  • 0
Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55

Sonya Eddy, seen here at a premiere in Westwood, California on March 7, has died.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post.

She was 55, her manager told CNN in an email.

"General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement posted to the ABC soap's verified Instagram account that he was "heartbroken about the loss."

"I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," the post read. "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

No information on the cause of her death was shared.

Eddy had appeared in several TV shows since the mid-'90s, with credits including "Murphy Brown," "Seinfeld," "ER," "Felicity," "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Pen15."

She also played small parts in various films over the years, including in "Patch Adams," "Matchstick Men" and "V/H/S/99."

Eddy began her time on "General Hospital" in 2006, appearing in nearly 550 episodes of the long-running soap.

Actress Octavia Spencer posted a tribute to Eddy on Tuesday.

"The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her," Spencer wrote in her Instagram post. "My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.