Second Saturday in September marks Popcorn Day in Ridgway

Ridgway, Il (WSIL) -- Hundreds are expected to attend the Gallatin County Fair/Ridgway Popcorn Day this weekend.
The festival features a carnival, food vendors, and live music Friday and Saturday evening. Of course, there will also be free unlimited popcorn all weekend long.
Popcorn Day is the second Saturday in September, originally a celebration of the Blevins Popcorn Company plant that once called Ridgway home. Today, Popcorn Day has grown into a community homecoming, with class reunions and people from across Gallatin County and beyond coming to Ridgway to have fun and celebrate the town's identity as the "Popcorn Capital of the World".
Friday evening, the carnival and food vendors will open at 5 p.m. with a 5K race at St. Joe Field at 6 p.m. Later in the evening, the bands Shades of Grey and Just Dudes Being Guys will take the stage.
Saturday is the big day. Helicopter rides will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run through dusk. The "Kiddie Parade" will take place at 9:30 a.m. with the Popcorn Day parade at 1 p.m. Contests and other events will be occurring throughout the day with Blackford Creek and Tailgate Revival taking the stage for free live music Saturday evening.
For a full list of scheduled events, visit the Ridgway Popcorn Days Facebook page.