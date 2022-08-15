 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saluki FanFest returns next week

  • 0
siu salukis football
By Jon Okerstrom

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saluki Athletics will host its 11th annual Saluki FanFest next week. 

FanFest will take place on Thursday, August 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. 

FanFest is a free event where fans can meet and interact with student-athletes, cheerleaders, shakers, mascots and live Saluki dogs. There will also be free ice cream from Prairie Farms (while supplies last). 

Parents can sign-up their children (age 12 and under) for Brown Dawg's Kids Club and receive a free membership t-shirt.

About Brown Dawg's Kids Club

  • *Free Membership!
  • *Free Kids Club t-shirt. Pick up shirts at Kids Club sign-up table.
  • *Free ticket to the Football game on Oct. 29 vs. Northern Iowa, in which members are invited to help form the pre-game tunnel on the field.
  • *Free ticket to the Men's Basketball game versus Tennessee State (date TBA), in which members are invited to help form the pre-game tunnel on the court.

Recommended for you