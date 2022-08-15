Saluki FanFest returns next week

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saluki Athletics will host its 11th annual Saluki FanFest next week.
FanFest will take place on Thursday, August 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Saluki Stadium.
FanFest is a free event where fans can meet and interact with student-athletes, cheerleaders, shakers, mascots and live Saluki dogs. There will also be free ice cream from Prairie Farms (while supplies last).
Parents can sign-up their children (age 12 and under) for Brown Dawg's Kids Club and receive a free membership t-shirt.
About Brown Dawg's Kids Club
- *Free Membership!
- *Free Kids Club t-shirt. Pick up shirts at Kids Club sign-up table.
- *Free ticket to the Football game on Oct. 29 vs. Northern Iowa, in which members are invited to help form the pre-game tunnel on the field.
- *Free ticket to the Men's Basketball game versus Tennessee State (date TBA), in which members are invited to help form the pre-game tunnel on the court.