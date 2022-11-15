Route 154 down to one lane west of Pinckneyville due to semi rollover

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Route 154 was down to one lane about one mile west of Pinckneyville around sunrise Tuesday morning due to a semi rolled over in the eastbound lane.
For drivers in this area, be prepared to stop. Traffic is being allowed through using the westbound lane as police and fire officials work to clean up the scene.
According to a News 3 reporter on the scene, the male driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No word on what caused the accident.
