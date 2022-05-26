Restaurant Report Card: May 26,2022

(WSIL) -- We continue to monitor restaurant inspection violations in our region. This week we featured 3 in our Restaurant Report Card.
Dairy Queen in Vienna scored a 1 in a recent inspection. Their violations include sanitizer concentration was not at standard. Large cutting board was severely gouged and needed replaced.
Whistlers and Whittlers Nutrition Site recently scored a 3. Their violations included sanitation practices were not proper. Also, 15 cans were found dented and in poor condition. Finally, the Chlorine Sanitizing Rinse at the Dish Washer was not up to the minimum temperature.
Brick House Grill in Anna recently scored a 1. Their violations included, lettuce not marked with a use-by-date. Flying insects were observed in the dishwasher compartment area. Finally, there was some food not stored in a proper location.