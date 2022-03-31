 Skip to main content
Restaurant Report Card: March 31, 2022

(WSIL) -- We continue to monitor restaurant inspection violations in our region. This week we featured 3 in our Restaurant Report Card. 

Dixie Barbecue in Jonesboro scored a 3 in a recent inspection. Their violations were a employee used bare hands to handle food. Specifically the employee touched lettuce and tomato with bare hands to make a hamburger. Also, there was some food that wasn't marked with a use-by date. Finally, there was unpackaged meat sitting on a shelf in the cooler. 

Dari Barr in Golconda also scored a 3. Their violations included employees not washing their hands properly. The hand washing station was blocked by a cart. Some food items were not at the proper temperature. 

Vienna Diner in Vienna scored a 2. 2 of the 4 Certified Food Service Sanitation Managers certificates had expired. A couple of food items were not reheated after being placed in holding area. And, their microwave wasn't fully clean during the inspection. 

