Restaurant Report Card: April 28, 2022

(WSIL) -- We continue to monitor restaurant inspection violations in our region. This week we featured 3 in our Restaurant Report Card.
Giant City Lodge in Makanda scored a 3 in a recent inspection. Violations include an employee handled a food with bare-hands without washing their hands first. Some food was not marked with a use-by-date. Finally, grease was found dripping from the components of the exhaust hood.
The Strike Zone in Anna scored a 4 in a recent inspection. Violations included food sitting out for too long. The cheese dispenser was not properly cleaned. Some foods were not marked with a use-by date. And the ventilation exhaust hood was not properly cleaned.
El Tequila in Vienna scored a 3 in a recent inspection. Violations include some food not maintained at the proper temperature in the holding area. And the Health Inspector observed the dishwasher temperature was not hot enough for the standard.