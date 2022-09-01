Rend Lake gears up to celebrate 50th Anniversary

REND LAKE, IL (WSIL) -- Rend Lake is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, commemorating the original dedication ceremony in 1972.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Rend Lake Conservancy District to bring the communities of Southern Illinois together for a full day of family-friendly fun on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at the Rend Lake Visitor Center and the Spillway Group Area. Everything kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the one-day event. There will be educational presentations, lots of activities, and food trucks.
Operations manager of Rend Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jackie Taylor, and Jodie Hancock the Public Relations Officer stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the celebration.
