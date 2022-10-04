Public invited to welcome veterans home from Veterans Honor Flight Mission 9

(WSIL) -- Veterans from southern Illinois are in Washington D.C. for Mission 9 of Veterans Honor Flight.
News 3's Dave Davis spoke with many veterans before take off Tuesday morning on News 3 This Morning, including: Bobby Carter, Bill Chenaulet, Luther Johnson and Glenn Gerlach.
The veterans will return Tuesday evening at Veterans Airport in Marion.
Organizers are encouraging you to come out for the welcome home event. It includes several food trucks and live music. The event kicks off at 5 pm.
Limited parking is available at the airport. Organizers are encouraging you to park at Sam's Club and Cornerstone Church in Marion and ride the shuttles to the airport. Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 pm.
The veterans are expected to return just after 8 pm.
You are encouraged to come out and bring welcome home banners and flags to the ceremony and wear patriotic attire.