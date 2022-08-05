Poker Run & Benefit planned for 5-year-old Du Quoin Boy battling cancer

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens rally to support a local five-year-old boy battling Leukemia with a poker run and benefit.
In May, Jamir Gibbs was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Jamir grandmother, aunts, other family members, and close family friends have come together to throw this superhero a Poker Run/Benefit on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
The Poker Run is kid-friendly, and all vehicles are welcome. The run begins at VFW in Du Quoin with registration at 11:00 a.m. Leave out time is 1:00 p.m. to the Survivor's Saloon in Tamaroa. From there, the run will go to Stringers' in Sesser, to the Italian Club in Coello, and end at LB's in Du Quoin. The family has asked that everyone involved in the Poker Run and the Benefit meet at 4:30 p.m. between the Banterra Bank parking lot and LB's to line up for a parade. Everyone will travel to the VFW for the benefit dinner to show Jamir that he isn't in this fight alone.
The cost for the Poker Run is $20.00 per person and $30.00 for couples. If you don't want to join the poker run, dinner is $10.00 per person for anyone over 10-years-old, $5.00 for kids 10-years-old and under, and kids two and under eat free at the VFW. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, cake walk, and live DJ.
Silent auction items include multiple Harley Davidson baskets, tanning packages, dinner certificates, tattoo sessions, gift certificates, hotel stays, Red Hawk golf packages, five Extreme Kids Sports certificates, two New York strip steak dinners from The Grecian in Pinckneyville, a photography session, and more. Proceeds will go to weekly trips to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
To learn more about the benefit, contact Katy Lively at (618) 790-3279. To follow Jamir's journey, go to the JamirStrong on Facebook. To order a t-shirt, click here. You can also help the family through this GoFundMe account here.