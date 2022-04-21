Pets of the Week: April 21,2022

(WSIL) -- In this edition of "Pets of the Week" we introduce you to 3 dogs and 1 cat.
This is Jade, she is a 15 week old Beagle Mix who loves to run and play.
She also likes to snuggle with her caretaker. Jade's adoption fee is $300 and that includes her spay, microchip and vaccines. If you are interested in Jade, contact St. Francis Care in Murphysboro.
This is Jet. He is a 3 year old Lab/Shepherd Mix.
He arrived at Paw Paws after the previous owner broke him and his brother's jaw. But, after months of wait he is doing well and is living a full and happy life without having a jaw replacement. Jet's adoption is $200. If you are interested in adopting him contact pawpaws.org
This is Akira, she is a 1.5 year old Shepherd-Husky Mix.
She is friendly and loves her treats. If you are interested in her, contact the Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon call (618) 244-8024.
Meet Lilly, she is a 8 year old cat.
Lilly is spayed and is looking for a furever home. You can adopt Lilly at Little Paws Rescue in Mt. Vernon call (314) 494-4792.
Finally, this is Hank.
He is a 4 year old American Blue Heeler Mix. He gets along well with other dogs. If you are interested in Hank, contact Wright Way Rescue.
For more adoptable pets, be sure to tune in every Thursday morning on News 3 This Morning.