Pets of the week: April 14,2022

(WSIL) -- There are two dogs and two cats in this week's pets of the week.
This is Gump. He's part great dane. He's a dog and friend loving kind of canine. If you're looking for a sweetheart to be best buds with your dog, Gump might just be for you.
If you're interested in Gump, call the Perry County Humane Society at (618)542-3647
These cats are just a few of the ones looking for a furever home at the Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. If you are interested in adopting these cats call (618) 922-5186.
Finally, meet "Doc". He's a two year old male Heeler mix. Doc is at the Williamson County Animal Control in Marion. His adoption fee is $137. That includes neuter, rabies, vaccination and microchip. If you're interested in adopting Doc, contact the Animal Control (618) 993-6075.