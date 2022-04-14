 Skip to main content
Pets of the week: April 14,2022

pets of the week 0413 monitor.jpg

(WSIL) -- There are two dogs and two cats in this week's pets of the week. 

grant dane du quoin.jpg

This is Gump. He's part great dane. He's a dog and friend loving kind of canine. If you're looking for a sweetheart to be best buds with your dog, Gump might just be for you.

If you're interested in Gump, call the Perry County Humane Society at (618)542-3647

ffar marion.jpg

These cats are just a few of the ones looking for a furever home at the Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. If you are interested in adopting these cats call (618) 922-5186.

Doc Williamson.jpg

Finally, meet "Doc". He's a two year old male Heeler mix. Doc is at the Williamson County Animal Control in Marion. His adoption fee is $137. That includes neuter, rabies, vaccination and microchip. If you're interested in adopting Doc, contact the Animal Control (618) 993-6075.

