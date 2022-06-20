'PAW Patrols Live!' is coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- All paws on deck! PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
The action-packed, music-filled production will hit the live stage November 15 and 16, 2022. Tickets for both performances go on sale June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at showmecenter.biz.
During the show, the pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.
To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!