...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant coming to Marion

MARION, Il (WSIL) -- After years of speculation, an Olive Garden Italian Restaurant is officially coming to Marion.

The new restaurant will be built at the corner of Route 13 and Sinclair Drive, just across the highway from O'Charley's and Red Lobster.

At Monday's Marion city council meeting, mayor Mike Absher and city commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance adding the restaurant's location to the Williamson County Enterprise Zone.

Businesses in the Enterprise Zone may qualify for various tax incentives for making job-creating investments including rehabilitation/remodeling of existing structures, new construction, major paving, or new equipment.