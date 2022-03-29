Olive Garden Italian Restaurant coming to Marion

MARION, Il (WSIL) -- After years of speculation, an Olive Garden Italian Restaurant is officially coming to Marion.
The new restaurant will be built at the corner of Route 13 and Sinclair Drive, just across the highway from O'Charley's and Red Lobster.
At Monday's Marion city council meeting, mayor Mike Absher and city commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance adding the restaurant's location to the Williamson County Enterprise Zone.
Businesses in the Enterprise Zone may qualify for various tax incentives for making job-creating investments including rehabilitation/remodeling of existing structures, new construction, major paving, or new equipment.