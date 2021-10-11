(CNN) -- Tuesday is a celebration of one of America's oldest industries...it's National Farmer's Day!
October 12 is a perfect time to honor hard-working families across the country, as Harvest season is in full swing.
Farmers provide food for our table and some of the clothes we wear, among many other commodities in our every day lives.
To celebrate National Farmer's Day, buy from local farmers at markets or directly with families. You can also visit a nearby farm for a fun fall activity and thank a farmer in person.