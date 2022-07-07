 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief again Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Nashville Zoo welcomes two clouded leopards cubs

NASHVILLE, TN (WSIL) -- The Nashville Zoo has welcomed a pair of adorable clouded leopard cubs. 

On Wednesday, the Nashville Zoo announced that Jewels the clouded leopard gave birth to two cubs, a male and a female, on June 30. Each weighed about half a pound and measured around 4 inches long. 

They are the first cubs to be born at the zoo since 2019 and as their parents' (Jewels and Bruce) first successful cubs, are genetically significant to the population of clouded leopards in human care.

They are considered vulnerable to extinction, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, due to deforestation, poaching, and the exotic pet trade. 

With the addition of these cubs, the Zoo is now home to 16 clouded leopards and has welcomed 42 cubs since 2009.

The 6-day-old cubs are being hand-reared by our veterinary team and will be visible at the veterinary center soon.

"Based on our research and experience with breeding and caring for clouded leopards, there are two main reasons we choose to hand-rear clouded leopards. Hand-rearing prevents parental predation and neglect, which is common for clouded leopards. Cubs that are hand-reared have a near 100% survival rate," the zoo shared in a Facebook post.

For more information on Nashville Zoo's clouded leopard conservation efforts, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/clouded-leopard-conservation.

