Murphysboro holding a weekend of music and comedy

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- The Liberty in Murphysboro will hold a weekend of music and comedy this weekend.
On Friday, July 15th, they'll host local band Lone Howl. Other regional artists will also perform. The performance starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15. They can be ordered at LoneHowl.Eventbrite.com
The following day, London-based comedian Sam Rhodes will take the stage. His performance starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are also $15. Those can be ordered at TheLiberty.Eventbrite.com
The shows are BYOB. Some concessions will be available.