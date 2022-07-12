 Skip to main content
Murphysboro holding a weekend of music and comedy

By Eric Jamnik

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- The Liberty in Murphysboro will hold a weekend of music and comedy this weekend.

On Friday, July 15th, they'll host local band Lone Howl. Other regional artists will also perform. The performance starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15. They can be ordered at LoneHowl.Eventbrite.com

The following day, London-based comedian Sam Rhodes will take the stage. His performance starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are also $15. Those can be ordered at TheLiberty.Eventbrite.com

The shows are BYOB. Some concessions will be available.

