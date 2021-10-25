You are the owner of this article.
Multiple tornadoes leave significant damage in southeast Missouri & southwest Illinois

  • Updated
UPDATE: 12:28 p.m.

The National Weather Service St. Louis says at least EF-1 damage was found north of Chester, IL. 

The survey is still ongoing and the rating for the tornado may increase. 

UPDATE: 11:22 a.m.

Video from Chester, IL of damage left behind by suspected tornado. 

Damage left behind in St. Mary, Missouri from a suspected tornado. 

UPDATE: 10:38 a.m.

The National Weather Service St. Louis found at least EF-2 damage near the town of Fredericktown, Missouri. 

The survey is still ongoing and the rating for the tornado may increase. 

ORIGINAL STORY

BREMEN, Il (WSIL) -- Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday evening in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, leaving behind damage to building, trees, and causing thousands of power outages.

A tornado was reported near St. Mary, Missouri around 9 p.m. Sunday evening. That tornado uprooting trees and causing damage to several buildings in the community. A Tornado Emergency was then issued for Chester, Illinois. The tornado caused damage just north of town and continued east, where more damage was reported in the small village of Bremen.

Another tornado was reported near Fredricktown, Missouri. The likely tornado tracked on the north side of Fredricktown, reportedly causing significant damage to the Black River Electric Co-Op building.

The National Weather Service offices in St. Louis and Paducah will likely conduct storm surveys in the next few days to determine tornado tracks and the strength.

