Mt. Vernon FFA Alumni hosts Farm Toy Show

(WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon FFA is hosting an Farm Toy show this weekend.
Organizers Rhett Ellis and John Kabot stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the event.
It will take place from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday July 9th at the Mt. Vernon High School Gym.
There will be 20 different vendors and food trucks available.
Organizers say there will be silent auction from 9 am to 1 pm. One of the items on the raffle is a John Deere pedal tractor.
For more information contact Rhett Ellis at rellissectionpresident2021@gmail.com