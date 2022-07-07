 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon FFA Alumni hosts Farm Toy Show

Mt. Vernon FFA Farm Toy Show

(WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon FFA is hosting an Farm Toy show this weekend. 

Organizers Rhett Ellis and John Kabot stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the event.

It will take place from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday July 9th at the Mt. Vernon High School Gym. 

There will be 20 different vendors and food trucks available.

Organizers say there will be silent auction from 9 am to 1 pm. One of the items on the raffle is a John Deere pedal tractor.

For more information contact Rhett Ellis at rellissectionpresident2021@gmail.com

