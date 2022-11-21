Marion High School gears up for annual Madrigal Dinner

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Tickets are on sale now for Marion High School's annual Madrigals dinner in December.
Marion High School Choir proudly presents its Annual Madrigal Dinner, "A Pirate Tale." Showtimes are Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the high school for $20.00 per person. There will be food and laughter, and dinner will include chicken, a potato, salad, rolls, and dessert.
For questions, call (618) 993-8196 or email jdodds@marionunit2.org.