Locals groups are asking for backpacks to help students

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY... West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon. The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means there will be an elevated fire danger today. The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect. We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire danger concern on Thursday.