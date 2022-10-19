Locals groups are asking for backpacks to help students

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- You can help local students in need through the Backpacks for Success program all month.
Circle K of SIU, CCHS Key Club, & Community Volunteer Jenna Jamieson have teamed up to collect new and gently used backpacks (any size or color) for local Carbondale students.
There are brightly colored drop-off boxes in SIU's Morris Library, CCHS, and the Neighborhood Co-Op. The initiative ends on October 31.
For more information, contact Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com. You can also donate money or arrange a pick-up.