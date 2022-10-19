 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Locals groups are asking for backpacks to help students

  • Updated
  • 0

Backpack Drive through the month of October for local kids
Backpacks for Success

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- You can help local students in need through the Backpacks for Success program all month.

Circle K of SIU, CCHS Key Club, & Community Volunteer Jenna Jamieson have teamed up to collect new and gently used backpacks (any size or color) for local Carbondale students.

There are brightly colored drop-off boxes in SIU's Morris Library, CCHS, and the Neighborhood Co-Op. The initiative ends on October 31. 

For more information, contact Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com. You can also donate money or arrange a pick-up.

