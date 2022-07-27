Local students win Cream of the Crop photo contest

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the winners of the 2022 Cream of the Crop photo contest, including some local students.
The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in the state.
“We’re proud of all the students for their initiative and creativity. They did a great job of capturing many beautiful images that illustrate the importance of agriculture in Illinois,” Frerichs said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to meet many of these winners and to admire their work at a reception during the Illinois State Fair.”
Winning entries and other photo submissions will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material, including the 2022-2023 Ag Invest calendar. Top photos also will be displayed at the Illinois State Fair and in the Illinois State Capitol.
Winners and their photos include:
8-10 age bracket
First Place: Caroline Lee, Miss Millie Jean, Wellington, IL (Iroquois County)
Second Place: Adison Oxford, First Born, Golconda, IL (Pope County)
Third Place: Adison Oxford, Olaf, Golconda, IL (Pope County)
Third Place: Alyssa Taylor, The Family Farm, Pontiac, IL (Livingston County)
11-14 age bracket
First Place: Grace McCarty, Harvest Day, Grayville, IL (White County)
Second Place: Lily DeAth, Four Generations, Indianola, IL (Vermillion County)
Third Place: Lucy DeAth, Young Farmer in Training, Indianola, IL (Vermillion County)
Third Place: Nolan Lee, Future Farmer, Wellington, IL (Iroquois County)
15-18 age bracket
First Place: Waylon Lee, Best Buddies, Wellington, IL (Iroquois County)
First Place: Alec Shields, Wheat Production, Carbondale, IL (Jackson County)
Second Place: Drew Mickey, Never Gets Old, Taylorville, IL (Christian County)
Second Place: Alec Shields, Afternoon Dusting, Carbondale, IL (Jackson County)
Third Place: Abby Chamberlain, The Detailed Stalk, Nebo, IL (Pike County)
Top winners were awarded Bright Start scholarship funds, with first-place winners in each age category receiving $1,000, second-place winners receiving $500, and third-place winners receiving $250. The winning students were permitted to receive one scholarship award.