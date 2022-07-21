Local groups gear up for annual school supply giveaway this weekend

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Several groups are coming together to help kids get ready to head back to school. The groups have planned a school supply giveaway and much more this weekend.
Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team, Black Diamond, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Salvation Army, and other organizations have joined forces to host the fifth annual Southern Illinois Back to School Expo. It will be Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rent One Park in Marion.
Parents can get geared up for the school year with a resource fair and giveaway, including free haircuts, dental exams, vision screenings, backpacks, physicals, and other free school supplies.
Carrie Eldridge, FW-PYD co-chair says the event will also be a fun-filled day with the entire family where people can enjoy free laser tag, balloon artist, inflatables, snow cones, and mini golf. There will also be food trucks.
Dental and haircuts are first-come, first-serve. Children must be present to get a backpack and supplies. To register for a school physical, scan the QR code on the flyer or click here.