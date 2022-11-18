Local fraternity gears up for annual Christmas Food Drive Musical

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A local fraternity is holding its annual food drive next month in Carbondale to support hundreds of families.
Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Lambda Omega Alumni Chapter, is holding its annual Christmas Food Drive Musical.
You can take canned goods and non-perishable items to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on December 11, 2022. The program starts at 3:00 p.m. and features Pastor Donnell Wilson as the Master of Ceremony. The event includes special guests, Pastor Larry Barnett and First Lady Carol Barnett of St. John's Praise & Worship Center in Pulaski, IL.
All donations go to Bethel A.M.E. Church in Carbondale for their Feed My Sheep program. The program accepts donations all year round.
For more information, call Dennis James, co-organizer, at (618) 203-4888 or Polaris Darryl Cox at (618) 203-1858. If you would like to give a monetary donation, send to $dcox63 for Cash App.
Polaris Darryl Cox, Vice Polaris James Anderson, and Dennis James, food drive coordinator, stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.