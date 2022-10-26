Local couple create new business with homemade seasoning

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A Jackson County couple showcased their homemade seasoning business at the SIU Made Expo and sold out.
The JAY Effect is the brainchild of husband and wife duo James and Yemisi Anderson. The company started in February of 2021 and offer seasoning for all types of meat and seafood. James says their seasonings are low in salt.
You learn more about their business and purchase their products online at That's the JAY Effect, Smalls Meat Market in Marion, Illinois, Neighborhood Co-op Grocery in Carbondale, Illinois, and Midtown Market in Paducah, Kentucky. You can also find them on Facebook here. The couple also cater. You can also call (618) 201-9670.