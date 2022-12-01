"Little Women, the Broadway Musical" comes to SIU McLeod Theater

(WSIL) -- Theater students at SIU are getting ready for a weekend of performances at McLeod Theater.
"Little Women, the Broadway Musical" will feature performances of the classic American Novel.
Organizers stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.
There will be performances are at 7 each evening from December 8th through the 11th.
There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for students.
For more information Tickets for all the productions are available by contacting the McLeod Theater Box Office or the SIU Arena Box Office at theateranddance.siu.edu or 618-453-6000.