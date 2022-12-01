 Skip to main content
"Little Women, the Broadway Musical" comes to SIU McLeod Theater

  • Updated
  • 0
little women the musical

(WSIL) -- Theater students at SIU are getting ready for a weekend of performances at McLeod Theater.

"Little Women, the Broadway Musical" will feature performances of the classic American Novel.

Organizers stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.

There will be performances are at 7 each evening from December 8th through the 11th. 

There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. 

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for students. 

For more information Tickets for all the productions are available by contacting the McLeod Theater Box Office or the SIU Arena Box Office at theateranddance.siu.edu or 618-453-6000.

