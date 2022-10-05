"Little Grassy Get Down" comes to SIU Touch of Nature

(WSIL) -- A family friendly festival is coming to SIU's Touch of Nature.
The Little Grassy Get Down is an event filled with music, activities and fun for all ages.
The festival which includes Americana music from around the Midwest will take place October 7-9.
The event features music from:
- The Woodbox Gang
- Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes
- The Burney Sisters
- One Way Traffic
- Miles over the Mountains
- Miss Jenny and the Howdy Boys
- Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers
- Carter and Connelly
VIP Weekend Passes are available for $160 and $170 day of.
General Admission weekend passes are available for $100 ahead of time and $110 day of.
Day passes can be purchased ahead of time and on the day of. But, they don't include a parking pass.
- Friday only Pass - $40 ($50 day of)
- Youth Friday Pass only - $0 (with paying adult)
- Saturday only Pass - $50 ($60 day of)
- Youth Saturday only - $0 (with paying adult)
- Sunday only - $25 ($30 day of)
- Youth Sunday only - $0 (with paying adult)
For more information click here.