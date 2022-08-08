 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Law Enforcement compete for 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' title

  • Updated
The annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) "Best Looking Cruiser" contest is now underway.

The calendar contest encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state.

The top 13 vote-getters will make the 2023 AAST calendar with the top cruiser adorning the cover. All calendar proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

To VOTE:

  1. Visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS
  2. Scroll to the bottom, find the dropdown menu, and select your favorite state
  3. Click done

Voting ends at 4 p.m. on August 25, 2022. Voting can only be done once per device, so use all your devices to vote!

ILLINOIS

Illinois Cruiser.jpg

KENTUCKY

Kentucky cruiser.jpg

MISSOURI

Missouri cruiser.jpg

TENNESSEE

Tennessee cruiser.jpg