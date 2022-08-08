Law Enforcement compete for 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' title

The annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) "Best Looking Cruiser" contest is now underway.
The calendar contest encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state.
The top 13 vote-getters will make the 2023 AAST calendar with the top cruiser adorning the cover. All calendar proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.
To VOTE:
- Visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS
- Scroll to the bottom, find the dropdown menu, and select your favorite state
- Click done
Voting ends at 4 p.m. on August 25, 2022. Voting can only be done once per device, so use all your devices to vote!
ILLINOIS
KENTUCKY
MISSOURI
TENNESSEE