John A. Logan College set to observe Juneteenth holiday with free weekend event

CARTERVILLE, IL -- John A. Logan College is hosting its first Juneteenth Day event this year.
It will be held Saturday, June 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Waterfall Courtyard. Admission is free and open to the public.
Local vendors John John's BBQ, Sidney & Solomon Foods, and Cold-Blooded Coffee will be selling food. The college will provide several tickets to students and other guests for free food. There will also be live music, art, games, a dance competition, storytelling, and poetry. Organizer Toyin Fox said the college wants the event to be a day of unity.
“We wanted to have a fun and relaxing event that promotes unity, diversity, inclusion, and freedom,” said Fox. “We encourage everyone to come out for this community day, bring lawn chairs, tents, picnic blankets, and enjoy the music and entertainment.”
Matt Garrison, Co-Chair of the JALC Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and Cornelius Fair, who will MC, stopped by News 3 This Morning to share details.
For more information, contact the Diversity and Inclusion Office at (618) 985-2828, Ext. 8586 or email diversity@jalc.edu.