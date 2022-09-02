Job Squad: September 2, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features work opportunities as a custodian, car detailer, and coal miner.
Priority Staffing Group in Marion has opportunities at Aisin Manufacturing and Aisin Electronics. All shifts are available, including the 1st shift, which starts at $15/hr, while the 2nd and 3rd shift positions start at $15.75/hr. The company is paying double time for any hours over 40 and offering benefits and opportunities for advancement.
Priority Staffing Group is also hiring for a local book distributor in Williamson County. The shift is Monday-Thursday 10-hour shifts, with Friday-Sunday off. 1st shift starts at $14/hr, while the 2nd shift starts at $15.50 with a $1 raise after 90 days. If interested, apply online here or call (618) 969-8800.
Hicks Oils is looking for a Custodian at the Du Quoin facility. Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to overall plant appearance, general cleaning of production areas, offices, and restrooms, light maintenance, emptying trash receptacles, cleaning debris from property grounds, and assisting on production lines as needed. A successful applicant will have a high school diploma or GED and complete assigned tasks without direct supervision. If interested, apply here.
Marion Chevrolet is looking for a thorough, responsible Car Detailer who will adhere to providing quality automotive cleaning services to customers. The detailer will clean vehicles according to company standards or client specifications, inspections, thoroughly wash, buffing, and wax exteriors, vacuum, steam, and deodorize interiors, and keep records related to gas levels and the condition of the vehicle. The company is hiring immediately and offering a $25,000 salary. Interested applicants can apply in person at 2604 West DeYoung Street in Marion. You must be available to work weekends and holidays.
Knight Hawk in Sparta is hiring Surface and Underground Coal Miners. The company is holding a hiring event Friday, September 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holiday Inn. The address is 1301 North Market Street in Sparta. There will be open interviews with Knight Hawk managers hiring both direct hire Knight Hawk and Custom Staffing Employees. Applicants must have at least six months of experience.