It's Girl Scout cookie time!

(WSIL) -- Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced that Girl Scout Cookies are starting to arrive in the hands of customers.
National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is right around the corner, February 18-20. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois says it will be the biggest weekend for the program with booths all around the region.
To find a cookie booth near you (for this weekend or any other weekend) visit gsofsi.org/findcookies or text COOKIES to 59618.
Cookie booths will be held throughout the duration of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which runs through March 20.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.