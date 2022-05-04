 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Interstate 24 closed in southern Lyon County, Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert

(WSIL) -- A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked all lanes of Interstate 24 at the 46 mile marker in southern Lyon County, Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one of the trucks was reported to be hauling livestock feed. While early reports indicated the crash is on the eastbound side, all lanes are blocked due to a large debris field.

Estimated duration is 5 hours or approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. 

interstate 24 lyon county detour map

A detour is being established along KY 93 in Southern Lyon County between the Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange. Motorists who regularly travel this section of KY 93 should be prepared to encounter heavy traffic volume while the detour is in place.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you