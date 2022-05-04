Interstate 24 closed in southern Lyon County, Kentucky

(WSIL) -- A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked all lanes of Interstate 24 at the 46 mile marker in southern Lyon County, Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one of the trucks was reported to be hauling livestock feed. While early reports indicated the crash is on the eastbound side, all lanes are blocked due to a large debris field.
Estimated duration is 5 hours or approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
A detour is being established along KY 93 in Southern Lyon County between the Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange. Motorists who regularly travel this section of KY 93 should be prepared to encounter heavy traffic volume while the detour is in place.