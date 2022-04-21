Illinois Route 3 reopens after early morning fatal crash

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.
State Route 3 south from Ware to East Cape has reopened to traffic.
Illinois State Police confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash and three people have died.
More information will be released later.
UPDATE: 7 AM April 21st
We have new details to pass along about a 3 vehicle crash just south of Ware.
Illinois State Police have confirmed it is a fatal crash.
Route 3 is expected to be closed while crews reconstruct the scene.
Shawnee School District will be open today. Expect delays with buses.
Stay with News 3 as we learn more.
ORIGINAL:
(WSIL) -- Traffic is being rerouted after an early morning crash on Illinois Route 3.
Illinois State Police say State Route 3 South from Ware to East Cape intersection is closed due to a vehicle accident that happened just after 5 am Thursday.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Law enforcement asks motorists to detour using State Route 127 S to Route 3 in Alexander County.
Shawnee School District says they will reroute the south buses through Old Cape Road.
They anticipate buses will be late this morning due to the road closure.