Illinois Route 3 closed after early morning fatal crash

UPDATE: 7 AM April 21st
We have new details to pass along about a 3 vehicle crash just south of Ware.
Illinois State Police have confirmed it is a fatal crash.
Route 3 is expected to be closed while crews reconstruct the scene.
ORIGINAL:
(WSIL) -- Traffic is being rerouted after an early morning crash on Illinois Route 3.
Illinois State Police say State Route 3 South from Ware to East Cape intersection is closed due to a vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Law enforcement asks motorists to detour using State Route 127 S to Route 3 in Alexander County.
Shawnee School District says they will reroute the south buses through Old Cape Road.
They anticipate buses will be late this morning due to the road closure.