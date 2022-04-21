 Skip to main content
Illinois Route 3 closed after early morning fatal crash

  • Updated
traffic crash, vehicle, road

KSP investigates fatal crash

 By Kenzie Dillow

UPDATE: 7 AM April 21st

We have new details to pass along about a 3 vehicle crash just south of Ware.

Illinois State Police have confirmed it is a fatal crash.

Route 3 is expected to be closed while crews reconstruct the scene.

Stay with News 3 as we learn more. 

ORIGINAL:

(WSIL) -- Traffic is being rerouted after an early morning crash on Illinois Route 3. 

Illinois State Police say State Route 3 South from Ware to East Cape intersection is closed due to a vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Law enforcement asks motorists to detour using State Route 127 S to Route 3 in Alexander County.

Shawnee School District says they will reroute the south buses through Old Cape Road. 

They anticipate buses will be late this morning due to the road closure. 

