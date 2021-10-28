Illinois House approves amendment to Right of Conscience Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House has passed an amendment to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act with a vote of 64-52-2 Wednesday night.
The Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving certain medical treatment because of their religious beliefs.
Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions against those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19.
Rep. Robyn Gabel, an Evanston Democrat, says the COVID-19 carve-out is justified because the virus is highly contagious.
Republicans say it's a first step toward requiring other medical treatments.
"The Healthcare Right of Conscience Act (HCRCA) has long been held as a model for the nation as a protection of your sincerely held religious or moral beliefs," state representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) said on Facebook. "Unfortunately, Illinois Democrats and Governor Pritzker are pushing legislation that would weaken this critical safeguard."
The bill now heads to the Illinois Senate where a vote could happen Thursday.