Illinois Amber Alert cancelled out of Belleville, child safe, suspect in custody

WSIL -- UPDATE: 7:40 a.m. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.
ORIGINAL: 6:54 a.m. - An Amber Alert has been issued in Illinois as police have confirmed a child abduction that took place in the 2000 block of Mathilda Drive in Belleville, Illinois around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning.
Violet Charlton, age 9, is a white female, 4 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 99 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt and pink shorts and was last seen being taken by Ryan D. Charlton, age 31.
Ryan is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and gray athletic shorts.
Ryan D. Charlton was last seen don River City Drive in St. Louis, Missouri at 4:43 a.m. driving a black 2006 Dodge Charger with Illinois license plate: D W 6 2 0 1 6
Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1.