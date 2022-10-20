Hubble shows view of 'unexpected' twin tail created by NASA spacecraft slamming into asteroid

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Hubble shows view of 'unexpected' twin tail created by NASA spacecraft slamming into asteroid

  • 0
Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are visible in an image from the Hubble Space Telescope, showing the aftermath of the DART mission's impact with Dimorphos.

 NASA/ESA/STScI/Jian-Yang Li (PSI)

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new snapshot of the asteroid that NASA recently slammed with a spacecraft in an attempt to knock it off course, and the image reveals the clearest look yet at some unexpected results from the mission — a twin tail of dust trailing behind the asteroid system.

The image, released Thursday, is one of 18 observations that the Hubble telescope has made of the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system since NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, mission crashed a probe into Dimorphos in September.

"Repeated observations from Hubble over the last several weeks have allowed scientists to present a more complete picture of how the system's debris cloud has evolved over time," according to a statement from NASA and the European Space Agency, which jointly operate Hubble.

"The observations show that the ejected material, or 'ejecta,' has expanded and faded in brightness as time went on after impact, largely as expected," the statement reads. "The twin tail is an unexpected development, although similar behavior is commonly seen in comets and active asteroids. The Hubble observations provide the best-quality image of the double-tail to date."

Scientists are working to understand the significance of the split tail. NASA noted that it's the northernmost tail that was newly created, and scientists will use data from Hubble in the coming months to examine more closely how it may have formed.

Dimorphos, the target of NASA's DART mission, is a smaller asteroid that orbits around the larger Didymos. Astronomers anticipated that the mission could be deemed a success if the impact from the DART spacecraft could shorten Dimorphos' orbit by 10 seconds. But NASA revealed this month that it was able to cut its trajectory down by 32 seconds — from an orbit of 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes.

The DART mission was the world's first conducted on behalf of planetary defense, with the goal of testing technology that could one day be used to deflect an asteroid headed for Earth. The mission was also the first time humanity intentionally changed the motion of an object in space.

