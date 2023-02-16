Governor J.B. Pritzker to visit Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker plans to visit Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon. He is scheduled to visit Spero Family Services at 3 p.m., located in the gymnasium building at 2023 Richview Road in Mt. Vernon.
Pritzker is visiting childcare facilities, learning centers, and schools across the state to promote his “Smart Start Illinois” early childhood education proposal to bring affordable preschool and childcare to families in Illinois.
His plan was laid out in the State of the State address on Wednesday.